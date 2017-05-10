Former Illinois prosecutor files laws...

Former Illinois prosecutor files lawsuit after acquittal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

A former Illinois prosecutor who was found not guilty two months ago in the 2006 death of his first wife has filed a federal lawsuit for damages. The Herald-Whig reports that Curtis Lovelace, his sons Logan and Lincoln, and his wife, Christine, on behalf of minor son Larson, filed suit Friday against several officers and officials in Adams County and the city of Quincy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quincy Imo's 13 hr Timmmmmayyy 8
Kelsey Rost Davis is an angel May 8 A1B2C3D4E5F6G7H8I... 1
stay clear of Lagrange MO (Jul '16) May 5 QCYSUX 2
Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12) May 4 QCYSUX 13
Erica denish May 4 QCYSUX 8
The Law often fails (Lovelace) Apr 29 Curtis did it 1
Let's anonymously name cops who have done us wrong Apr 16 QCYSUX 1
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Adams County was issued at May 12 at 10:59AM CDT

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Quincy, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC