Former Illinois prosecutor files lawsuit after acquittal

A former Illinois prosecutor who was found not guilty two months ago in the 2006 death of his first wife has filed a federal lawsuit for damages. The Herald-Whig reports that Curtis Lovelace, his sons Logan and Lincoln, and his wife, Christine, on behalf of minor son Larson, filed suit Friday against several officers and officials in Adams County and the city of Quincy.

