Former Illinois prosecutor files lawsuit after acquittal
A former Illinois prosecutor who was found not guilty two months ago in the 2006 death of his first wife has filed a federal lawsuit for damages. The Herald-Whig reports that Curtis Lovelace, his sons Logan and Lincoln, and his wife, Christine, on behalf of minor son Larson, filed suit Friday against several officers and officials in Adams County and the city of Quincy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quincy Imo's
|13 hr
|Timmmmmayyy
|8
|Kelsey Rost Davis is an angel
|May 8
|A1B2C3D4E5F6G7H8I...
|1
|stay clear of Lagrange MO (Jul '16)
|May 5
|QCYSUX
|2
|Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12)
|May 4
|QCYSUX
|13
|Erica denish
|May 4
|QCYSUX
|8
|The Law often fails (Lovelace)
|Apr 29
|Curtis did it
|1
|Let's anonymously name cops who have done us wrong
|Apr 16
|QCYSUX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC