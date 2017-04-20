EXCHANGE: Nursing students' real-life...

EXCHANGE: Nursing students' real-life experiences are vital

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Darien News-Review

In this April 20, 2017 photo, Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences students Beth Scott, left, and Patience Burke, right, listen to clinical instructor Kim Gray, center, to discuss clinical experiences in the community health apartment house at Blessing-Reiman in Quincy, Ill. The students went to different sites such as the Adams County Health Department, Hospice and the Quincy Public Schools for hands-on experience which was followed by discussing the learning experiences back at Blessing-Reiman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who wants to bash liberals and worship Presiden... 15 hr MAGA 1
Rochelle Sprague May 28 rayzor888 4
Quincy Imo's May 11 Timmmmmayyy 8
Kelsey Rost Davis is an angel May 8 A1B2C3D4E5F6G7H8I... 1
stay clear of Lagrange MO (Jul '16) May 5 QCYSUX 2
Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12) May 4 QCYSUX 13
Erica denish May 4 QCYSUX 8
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Quincy, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,492,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC