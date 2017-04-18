Quincy Media to Standardize its 19 Ne...

Quincy Media to Standardize its 19 News Ops on JVC 4KCAM

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: TV Technology

JVC Professional announced that Quincy Media is standardizing on 4KCAM camcorders for news operations across its television broadcast stations. Based in Quincy, Ill., the company owns and operates 22 television stations across seven states, including 19 that produce local news, and is expected to purchase about 200 JVC camcorders over the next two years.

