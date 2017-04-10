Quincy deer park at veterans home to be improved
State officials and the Quincy Park District are teaming up to improve the Lynn Deer Park on the grounds of the Illinois Veterans Home . Deer in the park have been penned up on the west side of the enclosure to allow the mix to take root and grow.
