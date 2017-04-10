Quincy community college employee win...

Quincy community college employee wins Red Cross award

Eric Foster is a coordinator of student life at John Wood Community College. The Quincy Herald-Whig reports he was recognized for planning a schoolwide blood drive and encouraging student participation.

