IDNR announces schedule of waterfowl ...

IDNR announces schedule of waterfowl blind site drawings

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: RiverBender.com

SPRINGFIELD, IL Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to mark their calendars for upcoming waterfowl hunting blind site random drawings to be held at several public hunting areas in Illinois in June, July and August. Duck and goose hunters must register in person for waterfowl blind site drawings and must be present at the drawing held at each location designated below immediately after the registration period to claim their blind sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelsey Davis is an arrogant prostitute Apr 18 Kill Kelsey 1
Let's anonymously name cops who have done us wrong Apr 16 QCYSUX 1
Erica denish Apr 15 Todd 6
Rochelle Sprague Apr 9 Heather 3
Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09) Apr 5 Scatrick Failure 24
Tom Ernst Apr 4 QCY SUX 1
Kyle Moore Apr 4 QCY SUX REPUBLICA... 1
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Quincy, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,248 • Total comments across all topics: 280,454,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC