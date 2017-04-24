Harrison brothers have homecoming worth waiting for on Honor Flight

When the flight attendant called out names for mail call during the 41st Honor Flight from Quincy, Illinois, to Washington, D.C., there was more than one Harrison name called. In fact, all five of the Harrison brothers - Richard, 80, Robert, 77, Ronald, 73, Russell, 70 and Roger, 64 - made the trip together.

