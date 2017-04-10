Albert 'Sonny' McCallister | 79 | Barry
Mr. Albert L. "Sonny" McCallister, 79, of Barry, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at his home. He was born April 28, 1937, in Derry Township, Pike County, Illinois to Homer & B. Edna McCallister.
