Trump administration considers Illinois rivers project
Seven locks and dams on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers are under consideration by President Donald Trump's administration in his stated push to make the nation's infrastructure "second to none." Representatives from Illinois and four other Midwest states are working to make sure the river projects, as well as the ecological restoration efforts tied to them, become a priority, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor service at Mc Donalds 48th Broadway
|Mar 18
|Mickey Jones
|1
|Erica denish
|Mar 18
|Julie
|2
|Lindsey Logan
|Mar 14
|will
|2
|Lewis county MO police officers
|Mar 1
|Truth detector
|1
|Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|Agree100percent
|19
|quincy illinois crooked pray 4 quincy il
|Feb '17
|Injustice4all
|1
|Looking to score
|Feb '17
|Cantfixstupid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC