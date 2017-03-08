The E-Team: New Ohio Dominican President considers offering full scholarships
Ohio Dominican University's new president, Robert A. Gervasi, might institute a new tradition of interest to prospective students: full scholarships. As head of Quincy College in Quincy, Ill., Garvasi offered four "presidential scholarships" per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
