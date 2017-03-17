Scoop: 48 HOURS on CBS - Saturday, March 18, 2017
A hard-charging prosecutor and a former college football star, Curtis Lovelace appeared to have it all: a great job, four wonderful kids and a beautiful wife. But nothing would ever be the same after Curtis found his wife Cory dead in their home in Quincy, Ill., on Valentine's Day 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erica denish
|23 hr
|Misty
|1
|Lindsey Logan
|Mar 14
|will
|2
|Lewis county MO police officers
|Mar 1
|Truth detector
|1
|Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09)
|Feb 14
|Agree100percent
|19
|quincy illinois crooked pray 4 quincy il
|Feb 14
|Injustice4all
|1
|Looking to score
|Feb 14
|Cantfixstupid
|2
|Titan wheel
|Jan '17
|Big bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC