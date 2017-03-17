Scoop: 48 HOURS on CBS - Saturday, Ma...

Scoop: 48 HOURS on CBS - Saturday, March 18, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

A hard-charging prosecutor and a former college football star, Curtis Lovelace appeared to have it all: a great job, four wonderful kids and a beautiful wife. But nothing would ever be the same after Curtis found his wife Cory dead in their home in Quincy, Ill., on Valentine's Day 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Erica denish 23 hr Misty 1
Lindsey Logan Mar 14 will 2
Lewis county MO police officers Mar 1 Truth detector 1
Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09) Feb 14 Agree100percent 19
quincy illinois crooked pray 4 quincy il Feb 14 Injustice4all 1
Looking to score Feb 14 Cantfixstupid 2
Titan wheel Jan '17 Big bill 1
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. South Korea
 

Quincy, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC