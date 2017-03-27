Local American Family Insurance Agent...

Local American Family Insurance Agent Gerard Fischer earns top honor for customer service

Thursday Mar 16

MADISON, WIS. Gerard Fischer, an American Family Insurance agent in Quincy, IL has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

