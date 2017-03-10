Kirlin's Hallmark to close its store ...

Kirlin's Hallmark to close its store at FairOaks Mall

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Republic

The card and gift store that has served Columbus since 1990 will likely close its doors sometime in mid-April, according to store manager Stephanie Crosby. "Online shopping has eroded our sales," said Penny Marks, director of operations for the Quincy, Illinois-based Kirlin's Inc. In 2015, U.S. retail sales of greeting cards rose by 1.5 percent to $8.59 billion, and are expected to reach $9.07 billion in 2020, industry tracker Sundale Research reported last year.

