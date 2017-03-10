Kirlin's Hallmark to close its store at FairOaks Mall
The card and gift store that has served Columbus since 1990 will likely close its doors sometime in mid-April, according to store manager Stephanie Crosby. "Online shopping has eroded our sales," said Penny Marks, director of operations for the Quincy, Illinois-based Kirlin's Inc. In 2015, U.S. retail sales of greeting cards rose by 1.5 percent to $8.59 billion, and are expected to reach $9.07 billion in 2020, industry tracker Sundale Research reported last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lindsey Logan
|Mar 8
|Curious
|1
|Lewis county MO police officers
|Mar 1
|Truth detector
|1
|Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09)
|Feb 14
|Agree100percent
|19
|quincy illinois crooked pray 4 quincy il
|Feb 14
|Injustice4all
|1
|Looking to score
|Feb 14
|Cantfixstupid
|2
|Titan wheel
|Jan '17
|Big bill
|1
|who that girl laura that was on paranormal stat... (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Tattooedangel830
|27
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC