Former Illinois prosecutor not guilty...

Former Illinois prosecutor not guilty in wife's death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Times

Former Illinois prosecutor and University of Illinois football captain Curtis Lovelace was found not guilty Friday in his second murder trial for the Valentine's Day 2006 death of his first wife. In closing arguments, special prosecutor David Robinson told the jury of six men and six women they should use their best judgment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Erica denish 2 hr Misty 1
Lindsey Logan Tue will 2
Lewis county MO police officers Mar 1 Truth detector 1
Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09) Feb 14 Agree100percent 19
quincy illinois crooked pray 4 quincy il Feb 14 Injustice4all 1
Looking to score Feb 14 Cantfixstupid 2
Titan wheel Jan '17 Big bill 1
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
 

Quincy, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,592,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC