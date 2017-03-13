Former Illinois prosecutor not guilty in wife's death
Former Illinois prosecutor and University of Illinois football captain Curtis Lovelace was found not guilty Friday in his second murder trial for the Valentine's Day 2006 death of his first wife. In closing arguments, special prosecutor David Robinson told the jury of six men and six women they should use their best judgment.
