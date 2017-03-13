Ex-prosecutor found not guilty in ret...

Ex-prosecutor found not guilty in retrial for wife's alleged suffocation

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Boston Herald

A one-time golden boy and former Illinois prosecutor was found not guilty Friday following a retrial in connection with his first wife's alleged suffocation murder , PEOPLE confirms. Curtis Lovelace - a former hometown football star and assistant state's attorney in his native Quincy, Illinois - was arrested in August 2014, more than eight years after Curtis reported finding wife Cory dead in their bedroom on Valentine's Day morning.

