Chamber, BBA face suit over tainted cider
Pike County Chamber of Commerce and Barry Business Association have been named defendants in a lawsuit stemming from the sale of cryptosporidium-tainted cider by an Adams County-based farm at the 2015 Fall Color Drive. Plaintiff Melissa K. Kinman, a Quincy resident, is suing the Chamber, BBA, Yoder Brothers Dairy Farm of Clayton, and its owners, Linda M. and Stephen D. Yoder, each for more than $50,000 in damages, seeking compensation for alleged expenses including medical bills and lost wages due to illness after consuming the tainted, unpasteurized cider, the complaint reads.
