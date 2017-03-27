Chamber, BBA face suit over tainted cider

Pike County Chamber of Commerce and Barry Business Association have been named defendants in a lawsuit stemming from the sale of cryptosporidium-tainted cider by an Adams County-based farm at the 2015 Fall Color Drive. Plaintiff Melissa K. Kinman, a Quincy resident, is suing the Chamber, BBA, Yoder Brothers Dairy Farm of Clayton, and its owners, Linda M. and Stephen D. Yoder, each for more than $50,000 in damages, seeking compensation for alleged expenses including medical bills and lost wages due to illness after consuming the tainted, unpasteurized cider, the complaint reads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.