CBS's 48 HOURS is Saturday's No. 1 Pr...

CBS's 48 HOURS is Saturday's No. 1 Program with Viewers & A25-54

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Saturday's broadcast featured Maureen Maher and 48 HOURS' investigation into the death of a Quincy, Ill., mother and the case against her husband, a former prosecutor. Curtis Lovelace was a former Big Ten football star, who seemed to have everything - a good job, a beautiful wife and four children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09) Mar 27 ThereWillBJustice 22
Andrew Campbell Mar 27 Coronado Ambrose 1
Todd Rost aka "The Small Claims King" Mar 27 Coronado Ambrose 1
Quincyinjustice Mar 26 Nojusticeinquincyil 9
DWI Attorney's (Jul '13) Mar 25 BadAttorney 3
quincy illinois crooked pray 4 quincy il Mar 25 Injustice4all2 3
L.J. "Lowell" Helmke Mar 24 QCY SUX 1
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Quincy, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,018,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC