CBS's 48 HOURS is Saturday's No. 1 Program with Viewers & A25-54
Saturday's broadcast featured Maureen Maher and 48 HOURS' investigation into the death of a Quincy, Ill., mother and the case against her husband, a former prosecutor. Curtis Lovelace was a former Big Ten football star, who seemed to have everything - a good job, a beautiful wife and four children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09)
|Mar 27
|ThereWillBJustice
|22
|Andrew Campbell
|Mar 27
|Coronado Ambrose
|1
|Todd Rost aka "The Small Claims King"
|Mar 27
|Coronado Ambrose
|1
|Quincyinjustice
|Mar 26
|Nojusticeinquincyil
|9
|DWI Attorney's (Jul '13)
|Mar 25
|BadAttorney
|3
|quincy illinois crooked pray 4 quincy il
|Mar 25
|Injustice4all2
|3
|L.J. "Lowell" Helmke
|Mar 24
|QCY SUX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC