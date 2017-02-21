Wheatstone Acquires GatesAir Console ...

Wheatstone Acquires GatesAir Console Business

Friday Feb 17

Wheatstone Corp. announced that it has acquired the assets and intellectual property of Pacific Research & Engineering from GatesAir of Quincy, Ill. for an undisclosed amount.

Quincy, IL

