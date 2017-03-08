Quincy Mall works with town to land S...

Quincy Mall works with town to land Slumberland

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Chain Store Age

With just over 50 stores, Quincy Mall is hardly the biggest regional center in the nation, but it's a big deal in the rural Mississippi River town of Quincy, Illinois, just a skiff's ride from Mark Twain's hometown of Hannibal, Missouri. And it was big news in Quincy when the J.C. Penney in the Cullinan-owned property closed shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lindsey Logan Wed Curious 1
Lewis county MO police officers Mar 1 Truth detector 1
Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09) Feb 14 Agree100percent 19
quincy illinois crooked pray 4 quincy il Feb 14 Injustice4all 1
Looking to score Feb 14 Cantfixstupid 2
Titan wheel Jan '17 Big bill 1
who that girl laura that was on paranormal stat... (Mar '09) Nov '16 Tattooedangel830 27
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Quincy, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC