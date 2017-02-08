Moyers to compete in Mr. John Wood Pageant
Seth Moyers will be a contestant in the first ever Mr. John Wood pageant, held Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 in the Mary Ellen Orr Auditorium on JWCC Quincy campus. The event will part of the John Wood Community College's Student Government Association fourth annual Homecoming Week, February 6-11.
