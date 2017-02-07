More like this, please
First up, doing away with municipal government revenue sharing "This would obviously be devastating to city services, especially since our share the corporate personal property replacement tax was reduced by $400,000 last fiscal year," Moore said. "We've worked hard to be conservative stewards of tax dollars and decreased operating costs by $1.5 million in the last few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capitol Fax Blog.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to score
|Jan 29
|Kimmykali24
|1
|Titan wheel
|Jan '17
|Big bill
|1
|Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09)
|Nov '16
|Tattooedangel830
|18
|who that girl laura that was on paranormal stat... (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Tattooedangel830
|27
|Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Who do you support for County Clerk-Recorder in... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OnlyTheTruth
|2
|Meth sting nets seven arrests (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|word of advice
|19
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC