More like this, please

More like this, please

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Capitol Fax Blog

First up, doing away with municipal government revenue sharing "This would obviously be devastating to city services, especially since our share the corporate personal property replacement tax was reduced by $400,000 last fiscal year," Moore said. "We've worked hard to be conservative stewards of tax dollars and decreased operating costs by $1.5 million in the last few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capitol Fax Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to score Jan 29 Kimmykali24 1
Titan wheel Jan '17 Big bill 1
Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09) Nov '16 Tattooedangel830 18
who that girl laura that was on paranormal stat... (Mar '09) Nov '16 Tattooedangel830 27
Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 11
Election Who do you support for County Clerk-Recorder in... (Oct '10) Jul '16 OnlyTheTruth 2
News Meth sting nets seven arrests (Jun '12) Jul '16 word of advice 19
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Quincy, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC