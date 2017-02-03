IL Dept. of Veterans Affairs reimbursed for funds spent on Quincy water treatment facility
ILLINOIS Governor Bruce Rauner announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has reimbursed the Illinois agency for money spent on a new water treatment facility at the Quincy veterans' home. The construction of the new state-of-the-art water treatment facility at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy cost $4.173 million, and the scope of the work included repair, replacement and upgrades to the domestic water system in order to treat the water with chemicals and heat, and to eliminate non-circulating plumbing.
