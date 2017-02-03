IL Dept. of Veterans Affairs reimburs...

IL Dept. of Veterans Affairs reimbursed for funds spent on Quincy water treatment facility

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

ILLINOIS Governor Bruce Rauner announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has reimbursed the Illinois agency for money spent on a new water treatment facility at the Quincy veterans' home. The construction of the new state-of-the-art water treatment facility at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy cost $4.173 million, and the scope of the work included repair, replacement and upgrades to the domestic water system in order to treat the water with chemicals and heat, and to eliminate non-circulating plumbing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to score Jan 29 Kimmykali24 1
Titan wheel Jan 4 Big bill 1
Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09) Nov '16 Tattooedangel830 18
who that girl laura that was on paranormal stat... (Mar '09) Nov '16 Tattooedangel830 27
Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 11
Election Who do you support for County Clerk-Recorder in... (Oct '10) Jul '16 OnlyTheTruth 2
News Meth sting nets seven arrests (Jun '12) Jul '16 word of advice 19
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Quincy, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC