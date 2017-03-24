General Practice Update 2017: Quincy Regional Event
Enhance your professional excellence by attending this full-day seminar that gives you the opportunity to update your knowledge in a number of general practice areas! Attorneys with basic to intermediate levels of practice experience who attend this seminar will better understand: Common mistakes and errors when dealing with recent changes in how divorces are handled in Illinois; Program Coordinators/Moderators: Babette L. Brennan , Adams County Public Defender's Office, Quincy Christopher W. Pratt , Adams County Public Defender's Office, Quincy Andrew O. Mays , Hauk & Owens, LLC, Quincy Anthony B. Cameron , Cameron Law Offices, Quincy NOTE: Beginning in 2017, your registration includes access to electronic course materials that will be sent to you via email prior to the seminar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinois Bar Journal.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Agree100percent
|19
|quincy illinois crooked pray 4 quincy il
|Tue
|Injustice4all
|1
|Looking to score
|Tue
|Cantfixstupid
|2
|Titan wheel
|Jan '17
|Big bill
|1
|who that girl laura that was on paranormal stat... (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Tattooedangel830
|27
|Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Who do you support for County Clerk-Recorder in... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OnlyTheTruth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC