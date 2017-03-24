General Practice Update 2017: Quincy ...

General Practice Update 2017: Quincy Regional Event

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Illinois Bar Journal

Enhance your professional excellence by attending this full-day seminar that gives you the opportunity to update your knowledge in a number of general practice areas! Attorneys with basic to intermediate levels of practice experience who attend this seminar will better understand: Common mistakes and errors when dealing with recent changes in how divorces are handled in Illinois; Program Coordinators/Moderators: Babette L. Brennan , Adams County Public Defender's Office, Quincy Christopher W. Pratt , Adams County Public Defender's Office, Quincy Andrew O. Mays , Hauk & Owens, LLC, Quincy Anthony B. Cameron , Cameron Law Offices, Quincy NOTE: Beginning in 2017, your registration includes access to electronic course materials that will be sent to you via email prior to the seminar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinois Bar Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09) Tue Agree100percent 19
quincy illinois crooked pray 4 quincy il Tue Injustice4all 1
Looking to score Tue Cantfixstupid 2
Titan wheel Jan '17 Big bill 1
who that girl laura that was on paranormal stat... (Mar '09) Nov '16 Tattooedangel830 27
Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 11
Election Who do you support for County Clerk-Recorder in... (Oct '10) Jul '16 OnlyTheTruth 2
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Quincy, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC