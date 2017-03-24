General Practice Update 2017: Quincy Regional Event

Enhance your professional excellence by attending this full-day seminar that gives you the opportunity to update your knowledge in a number of general practice areas! Attorneys with basic to intermediate levels of practice experience who attend this seminar will better understand: Common mistakes and errors when dealing with recent changes in how divorces are handled in Illinois; Program Coordinators/Moderators: Babette L. Brennan , Adams County Public Defender's Office, Quincy Christopher W. Pratt , Adams County Public Defender's Office, Quincy Andrew O. Mays , Hauk & Owens, LLC, Quincy Anthony B. Cameron , Cameron Law Offices, Quincy NOTE: Beginning in 2017, your registration includes access to electronic course materials that will be sent to you via email prior to the seminar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinois Bar Journal.