Ex-Illinois prosecutor's 2nd murder trial set for next week
A retrial is set to begin next week for a former Illinois prosecutor charged with first-degree murder for the 2006 death of his first wife. The Quincy Herald-Whig reports Curtis Lovelace's second murder trial is scheduled to start Feb. 27 in Sangamon County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09)
|Feb 14
|Agree100percent
|19
|quincy illinois crooked pray 4 quincy il
|Feb 14
|Injustice4all
|1
|Looking to score
|Feb 14
|Cantfixstupid
|2
|Titan wheel
|Jan '17
|Big bill
|1
|who that girl laura that was on paranormal stat... (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Tattooedangel830
|27
|Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Who do you support for County Clerk-Recorder in... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OnlyTheTruth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC