2nd murder trial for ex-Illinois prosecutor to begin

Monday Feb 27 Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

Cameras will be in the courtroom for the retrial of a former Illinois prosecutor charged with first-degree murder in the death of his first wife. The retrial of former Adams County Assistant State's Attorney Curtis Lovelace is scheduled to begin Monday in Sangamon County.

