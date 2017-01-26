EXCHANGE: New year, new opportunity t...

EXCHANGE: New year, new opportunity to overcome hearing loss

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Dec. 22, 2016 photo, Donald M. Meyer of 21st Century Hearing Center poses for a picture with two different types of hearing aids in Quincy, Il. Meyer argues that hearing aids are more affordable than people believe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Titan wheel Jan 4 Big bill 1
Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09) Nov '16 Tattooedangel830 18
who that girl laura that was on paranormal stat... (Mar '09) Nov '16 Tattooedangel830 27
Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 11
Election Who do you support for County Clerk-Recorder in... (Oct '10) Jul '16 OnlyTheTruth 2
News Meth sting nets seven arrests (Jun '12) Jul '16 word of advice 19
stay clear of Lagrange MO (Jul '16) Jul '16 peace keeper 1
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Quincy, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,692 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC