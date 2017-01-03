Cardinals Caravan to visit 6 states t...

Cardinals Caravan to visit 6 states this month

St. Louis Cardinals

This month's Cardinals Caravan will cover 21 cities across six states over a four-day span, the organization announced on Wednesday. Thirty-five current and former players will split up into six groups to crisscross the region simultaneously with the Cardinals Caravan will begin on Jan. 13, with stops in Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois.

