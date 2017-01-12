ADM Cares donates $10k to JWCC for co...

ADM Cares donates $10k to JWCC for computer lab

ADM in Quincy recently donated $10,000 through its ADM Cares program to John Wood Community College to sponsor a computer lab at the college's future Southeast Education Center. Appearing on behalf of ADM and JWCC for a ceremony check presentation were, from left, Diane Ary, ADM senior IT manager; Julie Kindhart, ADM administrative assistant to the vice president of North America; Jennifer Jenkins, ADM human resources manager; Barbara Holthaus, JWCC director of advancement; Mike Elbe, JWCC president; Dean Heimann, ADM plant purchasing manager; Ashley Dearwester, ADM account/staff auditor; and Larry Hochgraber, ADM facility/maintenance coordinator.

