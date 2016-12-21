More than $1,079,000 awarded to Bless...

More than $1,079,000 awarded to Blessing nursing students

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Pike Press

Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences, in cooperation with The Blessing Foundation, has awarded $1,079,745 in scholarships and grants to Blessing-Rieman students for the 2016-2017 academic year. Sixty-one students received money from 36 endowed scholarships and one general financial aid fund.

