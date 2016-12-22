McKernan and Huff promoted at Quincy ...

McKernan and Huff promoted at Quincy Media

Thursday Dec 22

Jim McKernan, Vice President and General Manager at KWWL Television Inc. has taken on additional regional management responsibilities with Quincy Media Inc. Beginning January 1, McKernan will oversee WGEM Television and Radio in Quincy, Illinois. Quincy is the corporate headquarters for the company.

