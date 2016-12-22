McKernan and Huff promoted at Quincy Media
Jim McKernan, Vice President and General Manager at KWWL Television Inc. has taken on additional regional management responsibilities with Quincy Media Inc. Beginning January 1, McKernan will oversee WGEM Television and Radio in Quincy, Illinois. Quincy is the corporate headquarters for the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09)
|Nov '16
|Tattooedangel830
|18
|who that girl laura that was on paranormal stat... (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Tattooedangel830
|27
|Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Who do you support for County Clerk-Recorder in... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OnlyTheTruth
|2
|Meth sting nets seven arrests (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|word of advice
|19
|stay clear of Lagrange MO
|Jul '16
|peace keeper
|1
|ladies of the night (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC