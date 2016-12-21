Illinois veteran excels at cybersecurity competition
That in itself is an accomplishment, but there's more: McDonald was among three University of Illinois Springfield students to recently participate in one of the National Cyber League's annual competitions. During the two competitions, students deploy anti-hacking measures to defend real-time network attacks.
