Ghostly Tales from Western Illinois
In 1935, Illinois native and folklorist Harry Hyatt and his sister, Minnie Hyatt Small, published a book called 'Folk-lore from Adams County, Illinois.' The lengthy volume contains fascinating anecdotes about every subject imaginable including animals, illness, weather, food, childbirth, nightmares, love, sports and even furniture.
