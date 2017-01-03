Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 12/30
Eisenhower's Julian Jones cuts to the hoop on Friday in a win over Quincy at the Collinsville Holiday Classic. Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they travel the state to cover the WAND viewing area's top teams and tournaments on a wild night of Friday Frenzy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Titan wheel
|Wed
|Big bill
|1
|Quincyans suck major balls (Oct '09)
|Nov '16
|Tattooedangel830
|18
|who that girl laura that was on paranormal stat... (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Tattooedangel830
|27
|Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Who do you support for County Clerk-Recorder in... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OnlyTheTruth
|2
|Meth sting nets seven arrests (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|word of advice
|19
|stay clear of Lagrange MO
|Jul '16
|peace keeper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC