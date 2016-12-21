Tonielli 104th Birthday
Minnie A. Tonielli, formerly of Marseilles, celebrated her 104th birthday! She was born in Brooklyn, IL on November 18, 1912. She married the late Laddie Tonielli on September 15, 1934.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
