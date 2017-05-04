The East Cocalico Police, May 4, 2017

The East Cocalico Police, May 4, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Ephrata Review

POSSESSION: Tiffany Briggs, 25, was in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation with her child in the 2000 block of North Reading Road, East Cocalico Township, at 8:49 p.m. April 7. Methamphetamine, assorted prescription pills, marijuana, scales and packaging and processing material were found inside the vehicle and inside a diaper bag. Charges of endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver were filed and an arrest warrant issued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ephrata Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quarryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jamie Finnefrock trump rant guy Mar '17 cody 3
Lancaster Puppies PA Puppy Mill (Feb '13) Mar '17 Brixbri4 48
kyle Finnefrock Yoders Restaurant Nov '16 ok 1
News Man Guilty of Trespassing _ and Sleeping _ in W... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jack 2
News Prosecutor: Slain mom, girl were witnesses agai... (Aug '15) Aug '15 About time 1
News Police: Murder suspect chased second man with k... (Apr '10) Aug '15 Kenny 8
News 'Amish Mafia' finds 'Forbidden Knowledge' on Di... (Mar '15) Mar '15 bill 1
See all Quarryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quarryville Forum Now

Quarryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quarryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Quarryville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,907,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC