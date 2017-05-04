The East Cocalico Police, May 4, 2017

POSSESSION: Tiffany Briggs, 25, was in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation with her child in the 2000 block of North Reading Road, East Cocalico Township, at 8:49 p.m. April 7. Methamphetamine, assorted prescription pills, marijuana, scales and packaging and processing material were found inside the vehicle and inside a diaper bag. Charges of endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver were filed and an arrest warrant issued.

