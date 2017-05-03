Pennsylvania's Insurance Services Uni...

Pennsylvania's Insurance Services United Purchases Lewis Casualty

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Insurance Services United , a full-service insurance agency in York, Penn., has purchased Lewis Casualty, an insurance services company based in Quarryville, Penn. The purchase of Lewis Casualty is the second recent expansion announcement for ISU, serving to double the company's size within the last eight months.

