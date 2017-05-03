Pennsylvania's Insurance Services United Purchases Lewis Casualty
Insurance Services United , a full-service insurance agency in York, Penn., has purchased Lewis Casualty, an insurance services company based in Quarryville, Penn. The purchase of Lewis Casualty is the second recent expansion announcement for ISU, serving to double the company's size within the last eight months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Quarryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jamie Finnefrock trump rant guy
|Mar '17
|cody
|3
|Lancaster Puppies PA Puppy Mill (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Brixbri4
|48
|kyle Finnefrock Yoders Restaurant
|Nov '16
|ok
|1
|Man Guilty of Trespassing _ and Sleeping _ in W... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jack
|2
|Prosecutor: Slain mom, girl were witnesses agai... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|About time
|1
|Police: Murder suspect chased second man with k... (Apr '10)
|Aug '15
|Kenny
|8
|'Amish Mafia' finds 'Forbidden Knowledge' on Di... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quarryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC