Ku Klux Klan cross burning, rally scheduled in Lancaster County this weekend
If you just read an event description promising "great speakers from around the country, great food and great fellowship," you might be interested to going. That is, until you find out its for a Ku Klux Klan cross burning in Quarryville this weekend.
