Is Lancaster County KKK rally on or not?
A Maryland-based chapter of the Ku Klux Klan says it plans to hold a cross lighting in Lancaster County, but the police chief of Quarryville, Pa. says it's not happening in his town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quarryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lancaster Puppies PA Puppy Mill (Feb '13)
|20 hr
|Morgan01
|50
|Thinking of moving to Quarryville...!? (Jan '07)
|May '17
|Bikester Grist
|13
|jamie Finnefrock trump rant guy (Nov '16)
|Mar '17
|cody
|3
|kyle Finnefrock Yoders Restaurant (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ok
|1
|Man Guilty of Trespassing _ and Sleeping _ in W... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jack
|2
|Prosecutor: Slain mom, girl were witnesses agai... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|About time
|1
|Police: Murder suspect chased second man with k... (Apr '10)
|Aug '15
|Kenny
|8
Find what you want!
Search Quarryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC