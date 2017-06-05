Hikers find remains; unclear if they from missing man, 29
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamontoni says hikers reported finding the remains about 7 p.m. Saturday in Providence Township. The area was secured and the remains recovered Sunday morning.
