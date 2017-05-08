Tree falls across 2 Pa. campers, kill...

Tree falls across 2 Pa. campers, killing 1 person inside47 minutes ago

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Philly.com

Authorities say a tree fell across two campers in a central Pennsylvania campground, killing a person in one of the vehicles. LNP newspapers reports that emergency crews n Lancaster County were called to Oma's Family Campground in Colerain Township at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

