Pa. dog breeder pleads guilty to cruelty, surrenders 14 dogs

A former Lancaster County dog breeder pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and surrendered nine Havanese-type dogs and five puppies. Jacob Esh of Quarryville, a formerly licensed breeder, failed to provide proper veterinary care for a dog previously in his care, the Pennsylvania SPCA said Thursday.

