Man charged in August 2016 crash that killed Quarryville woman

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: WPMT-TV York

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-A man has been charged in an August 2016 crash that killed a Quarryville woman in Lancaster County. Kevin B. Grove, 34, formerly of Quarryville, was charged Wednesday with accidents involving death, driving with a suspended license, careless driving and other traffic violations.

