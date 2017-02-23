Man charged in August 2016 crash that killed Quarryville woman
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-A man has been charged in an August 2016 crash that killed a Quarryville woman in Lancaster County. Kevin B. Grove, 34, formerly of Quarryville, was charged Wednesday with accidents involving death, driving with a suspended license, careless driving and other traffic violations.
