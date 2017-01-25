Miss York County contestants vying fo...

Miss York County contestants vying for thousands of dollars in scholarships

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WPMT-TV York

The Miss York County Scholarship Organization announces the contestants vying for thousands in scholarship dollars and the titles of Miss York County, Miss Susquehanna Valley and Miss White Rose City, Miss First Capital and Miss York County's Outstanding Teen. The 68th annual pageant program will be taking place on January 28, 2017, at 7p.m. the York County School of Technology, located at 2179 S. Queen Street, York, PA 17408.

