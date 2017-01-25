Miss York County contestants vying for thousands of dollars in scholarships
The Miss York County Scholarship Organization announces the contestants vying for thousands in scholarship dollars and the titles of Miss York County, Miss Susquehanna Valley and Miss White Rose City, Miss First Capital and Miss York County's Outstanding Teen. The 68th annual pageant program will be taking place on January 28, 2017, at 7p.m. the York County School of Technology, located at 2179 S. Queen Street, York, PA 17408.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Quarryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lancaster Puppies PA Puppy Mill (Feb '13)
|Feb 5
|fozzy220
|45
|kyle Finnefrock Yoders Restaurant
|Nov '16
|ok
|1
|jamie Finnefrock trump rant guy
|Nov '16
|ok
|2
|Man Guilty of Trespassing _ and Sleeping _ in W... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jack
|2
|Prosecutor: Slain mom, girl were witnesses agai... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|About time
|1
|Police: Murder suspect chased second man with k... (Apr '10)
|Aug '15
|Kenny
|8
|'Amish Mafia' finds 'Forbidden Knowledge' on Di... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quarryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC