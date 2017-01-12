2 retired guys on quest to visit ever...

2 retired guys on quest to visit every Lancaster County bar

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: New Jersey Herald

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY, JAN. 7, AND THEREAFTER - In this Dec. 6, 2016 photo, Terry Ditzler, left, and Garry Bertrand, right, mark their 100th visit together to bars throughout Lancaster County, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quarryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kyle Finnefrock Yoders Restaurant Nov '16 ok 1
jamie Finnefrock trump rant guy Nov '16 ok 2
Lancaster Puppies PA Puppy Mill (Feb '13) Oct '16 Miketharp 42
News Man Guilty of Trespassing _ and Sleeping _ in W... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jack 2
News Prosecutor: Slain mom, girl were witnesses agai... (Aug '15) Aug '15 About time 1
News Police: Murder suspect chased second man with k... (Apr '10) Aug '15 Kenny 8
News 'Amish Mafia' finds 'Forbidden Knowledge' on Di... (Mar '15) Mar '15 bill 1
See all Quarryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quarryville Forum Now

Quarryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quarryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Quarryville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,846,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC