Midstate company to design and build medical marijuana facilities
A Lancaster County construction company has announced that it has created a subsidiary that hopes to bank on the passing of recent medical marijuana legislation in Pennsylvania and other area states. Paul Risk Construction , a construction company based in Quarryville has created a subsidiary, Cannabis Design Build , which will focus on construction of medical marijuana facilities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
