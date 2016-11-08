Big margin in Lancaster state House race

Big margin in Lancaster state House race

Nov 8, 2016 Read more: PennLive.com

In the the 100th state House district in Lancaster County, incumbent state Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Quarryville was apparently cruising to a victory over Democratic challenger Dale Hamby. With nearly 90 percent of votes counted, Cutler had 14,855 votes, or 75 percent, compared to about 25 percent for Hamby.

