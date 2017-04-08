Pulitzer finalist S.C. Gwynne to give...

Pulitzer finalist S.C. Gwynne to give lecture at West Texas A&M

West Texas is a broad subject for any artist to tackle, but author S.C. Gwynne might've covered just about all aspects of life on the high plains. And his deep dive into Quanah Parker, the last great chief of the Comanche nation, nearly earned him a Pulitzer Prize.

