Larry Gatlin gets ready to unveil his new musical, 'Quanah,' in Irving
Now, many songs and workshops later, Gatlin will retell the story his own way, in a world premiere musical presented by Lyric Stage in Irving. The show will star the Grammy-winning Gatlin as Old Ranger, and multiple Dove- and Grammy Award-winning artist David Phelps as both Quanah and Quanah's father, Peta Nocona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Quanah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4/20
|10 hr
|Lol
|2
|City of Quanah
|Apr 22
|City services
|1
|David Dockery
|Apr 22
|Concerned
|2
|Deana Ford AKA Deana Hamm (Sep '16)
|Apr 20
|King B
|9
|Dr. at Chillicothe
|Apr 16
|Nancy
|2
|Puha Fambrough
|Apr 14
|Class of 91
|3
|Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy (Sep '16)
|Apr 9
|Queen B
|24
Find what you want!
Search Quanah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC