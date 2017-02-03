Abilene embraces its accidental tourists with 'survival kits'
Local officials estimate about 10,000 people wound up in Abilene last year unintentionally. They were on an airplane headed to Dallas or elsewhere but storms, fog or some other hostile act of Mother Nature diverted them.
