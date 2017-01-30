Three Quanah Men Arrested for Indoor ...

Three Quanah Men Arrested for Indoor Marijuana Growing Operation

Friday Jan 27 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Three Quanah men are behind bars in the Hardeman County jail after the sheriff's office uncovers an indoor marijuana growing operation. Sheriff Pat Laughery who has not been in office a month yet, said the plants were found inside a house in the 500 block of West 6th.

