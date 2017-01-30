Three Quanah Men Arrested for Indoor Marijuana Growing Operation
Three Quanah men are behind bars in the Hardeman County jail after the sheriff's office uncovers an indoor marijuana growing operation. Sheriff Pat Laughery who has not been in office a month yet, said the plants were found inside a house in the 500 block of West 6th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quanah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|haunted houses in hardeman co (Jul '10)
|18 hr
|chef teepee
|38
|Some people
|Sun
|Heather Ybarra
|8
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|vrjc '89-'90 (Jun '12)
|Jan 23
|RealOldschool2000
|2
|Clean up the streets of Quanah get the junkers ... (Apr '10)
|Jan 19
|Bo Peep
|30
|Pretty Boy Taylor? (Sep '14)
|Jan 19
|1Snitch4u
|12
|Los Milagros? (Sep '08)
|Jan 19
|Spartacus Anonymous
|36
Find what you want!
Search Quanah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC